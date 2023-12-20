Where to get unique last-minute holiday gifts in New York City

NEW YORK -- Last-minute holiday shopping doesn't have to be a hassle. From candy stores to book shops, we found five small businesses that have everything you need to give funny, heartfelt gifts, and don't look like last-minute gifts.

1. BonBon

BonBon is a Swedish candy shop on the Lower East Side owned by three Swedish immigrants, who carry more than 160 types of candy. It's the perfect stop for your loved one with a sweet tooth.

"We curate our selection of over 250 different sour Swedish chocolates, licorice, sweet and salty licorice -- you name it, we got it," said co-founder of BonBon, Leo Schaltz.

2. Books Are Magic

Books Are Magic is nestled in a sweet little street corner in Brooklyn Heights with all the literary classics, as well as anything that's on your "To Read" list. The staff is thoughtful, knowledgeable and helpful in assisting their patrons, making this store a perfect place to snag a special gift.

3. Friends NYC

"We have a little something for everybody. But also one of our, like, the main components of our buying is definitely LOLs," said co-owner of Friends NYC, Mary Meyer.

Friends NYC is a kitschy, trendy gift shop in Willamsburg owned by two best friends, Meyer and Emma Kadar-Penner. They specialize in ornaments and home decor, and are sure to have whatever is trending on TikTok.

4. Botani Cafe

Botani Cafe is an intimate coffee shop on a quiet street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The cafe has some of the best coffee in all five boroughs, and the cutest gifts and plants to take home.

"You could smell these candles and smell someone, you know, like to get a gift for," said Botani barista, Dahveed Wilkins.

5. Delphinium Home

And the final stop, Delphinium Home on the Upper West Side -- a gift shop with the perfect combination of raunchy gag gifts, mixed with elegant home decor, and homages to iconic Hollywood figures.

"We specialize in small gifts that you can carry anywhere with you," said co-owner John Soroka. "We sell everything and things that will probably mean something to someone you're giving it to."