5 new NYC public schools opening this fall, including a hip-hop high school

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels announced five new schools will open in the fall across the Bronx and Queens.

The new institutions include the Academy of Cultural Excellence, Bronx School of Arts & Exploration, The Bronx School of Hip-Hop, Queens Academy for Innovative Learning and West Q Elementary School.

City officials say the goal is to "increase seat capacity in neighborhoods with historical overcrowding."

"These schools are designed to meet the diverse needs of our communities, including creating seat capacity where needed, delivering innovative and culturally responsive instruction, and preparing students with the skills and confidence to succeed in college, careers, and beyond," Samuels said in a statement. "This is how we build a stronger, more equitable future for New York City."

Here's what officials are saying about each school.

The Bronx School of Hip-Hop

The high school will serve grades nine through 12 in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

Teachers will use hip-hop culture as a foundation for instruction. Students will study emceeing, DJing, graffiti, breaking and "knowledge of self," according to a news release.

Coursework will include audio production, digital media, financial literacy and the standard curriculum.

The Academy of Cultural Excellence

Students Pre-K through fifth grade will engage in project-based learning to build critical thinking, creativity and confidence.

The school based in Long Island City will center around student voice, community and academic rigor.

Bronx School of Arts & Exploration

This school in the Highbridge/South Crotona section will serve students with disabilities in kindergarten through eighth grade.

"Its arts-centered model integrates core academics with visual and performing arts, supporting communication, independence and academic growth through project-based learning and performance-based assessments," city officials said.

Queens Academy for Innovative Learning

The Queens Academy for Innovation Learning will also serve students with disabilities, but in grades six through 12.

The Astoria school will emphasize project-based learning, technology integration and courses to prepare students for life outside the classroom.

West Q Elementary

This Woodside school will be for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It will combine foundation literacy and math instruction with project-based learning.

"The school emphasizes hands-on investigation, community-connected projects and multilingualism as an asset for student success," the news release stated.