First case of highly contagious bird flu detected in New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey has its first case of a highly contagious bird flu

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the case in a backyard poultry flock in Monmouth County. 

Signs of infection in birds include decreased appetite and egg production, coughing and lethargy. 

Experts say the virus spreads through contact with bodily secretions. 

The CDC says the recent detection does not pose an immediate public health concern

First published on May 19, 2022 / 12:23 PM

