First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for heavy rain, potential flooding Wednesday into Thursday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rain that's headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning.

There's concern the storm could lead to localized flooding.

Showers will start to develop in the late afternoon, then increase tonight into the early morning.

Expect lingering rain chances throughout the day Thursday.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, with highs closer to 60.

Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts.