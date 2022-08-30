First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday evening thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert late this afternoon into this evening for a couple of strong thunderstorms N&W.
Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of thunderstorms, but mainly late in the day and N&W. A couple of these storms will be strong and capable of producing downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.
The showers/thunderstorms will weaken and push through the city this evening into the early overnight hours with clearing thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will remain pleasant with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.