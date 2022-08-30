Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Tuesday evening thunderstorms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day 02:39

Alert: Yellow Alert late this afternoon into this evening for a couple of strong thunderstorms N&W.

fa-yellow-alert-new-8.png
CBS2

 Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of thunderstorms, but mainly late in the day and N&W. A couple of these storms will be strong and capable of producing downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts. 

skycast-tomorrow-rt-new-2.png
CBS2

The showers/thunderstorms will weaken and push through the city this evening into the early overnight hours with clearing thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-69.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will remain pleasant with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

