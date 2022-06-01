First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain showers Wednesday into Thursday

First Alert Weather: Cooling off

First Alert Weather: Cooling off

First Alert Weather: Cooling off

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert starting Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

CBS2

We're expecting strong and potentially severe thunderstorms, mainly north and west of New York City.

The storms could bring downpours and damaging winds.

CBS2

Showers are expected to develop any time after 2 p.m. and stick around until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Then, we could see another round of rain Thursday afternoon into the night.

CBS2

Friday may start out with showers too, before the skies clear for the weekend.

Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts.