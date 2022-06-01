First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain showers Wednesday into Thursday
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert starting Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.
We're expecting strong and potentially severe thunderstorms, mainly north and west of New York City.
The storms could bring downpours and damaging winds.
Showers are expected to develop any time after 2 p.m. and stick around until about 1 a.m. Thursday.
Then, we could see another round of rain Thursday afternoon into the night.
Friday may start out with showers too, before the skies clear for the weekend.
