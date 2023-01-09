First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for morning commute, followed by clearing skies

CBS2

Alert: Yellow Alert for periods of rain Friday morning, some of which could be heavy at times.

Forecast: Expect clearing skies today with highs in the mid 40s... a little above normal. Tonight will be cold with widespread wind chills in the 20s by daybreak.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs well into the 40s.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures will remain above normal through the mid to late week period. Our next rain event will be later in the day on Thursday through at least early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain.