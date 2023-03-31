First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon shower chances

Alert: Yellow Alert Saturday for showers and isolated PM t'storms, some of which could be strong.

Forecast: We'll see increasing clouds today with some showers around, but mainly later in the afternoon and N&W. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s. Showers return tonight, but mainly overnight. It will be rather mild with temps stuck in the 50s.

Widespread showers are expected Saturday morning with perhaps some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. It will be blustery and unseasonably warm, too, with highs around 70... a taste of May.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny, but much cooler with highs around 50 and wind chills in the 40s. As for Monday, it will be mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60.