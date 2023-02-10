First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm but windy Friday

Notes: Central Park reached a temperature of 61 degrees early this morning, which ties the old record high of 61 degrees set in 1990.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, blustery and mild with afternoon temperatures in the 50s... feels like early spring. Tonight will be much colder with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday should stay dry for the most part with more clouds and a chance of rain late in the day. Then a coastal system brushes our area Sunday night into early Monday morning with precipitation in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the weekend to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.

As for Monday, with the exception of any early morning rain, we'll see clouds give way to some sun with highs in the low 50s.