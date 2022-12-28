First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to rebound, with highs in low-to-mid 40s

Forecast: After finally climbing above freezing yesterday, we'll get back to seasonable this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 40s. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s near the city and 20s in the NW 'burbs.

As for tomorrow, it'll be another bright day and milder still with highs in the upper 40s. Friday remains dry with a continued warming trend... temps into the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve looks mostly cloudy with some showers moving in during the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour. The rain doesn't appear to be overly heavy and there aren't any flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing.

It now looks like any morning rain on New Year's Day exits with drying into the afternoon hours. Temps remain above normal in the 50s for the first days of 2023.