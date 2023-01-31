Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge, teens expected this weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Soggy start
First Alert Weather: Soggy start 02:24

Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. 

Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.

Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. 

Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 7:50 AM

