First Alert Weather: Temperatures keep climbing, expected to soar for second half of week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast: Today will be sunny (hazy) and slightly warmer with highs in the 70s. Tonight won't be quite as cool with some patchy fog around. Temps will only fall to around 60 in the city with 50s across our suburbs. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 80s... a taste of summer.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures spike on Friday with perhaps some isolated showers/thunderstorms late in the day. Expect highs in the upper 80s with some 90s inland. 

As for this weekend, it will be a bit cooler with highs only in the 70s.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:34 AM

