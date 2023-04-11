First Alert Weather: Sunshine, highs in mid-70s

Advisories: Red Flag Warning for the city and our northern suburbs from 10AM until 7PM

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and rather mild with temps only falling to around 60 in the city with 50s and 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will remain warm with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny and summer-like with highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be unseasonably warm again with highs in the 80s.