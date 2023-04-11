Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunshine, highs in mid-70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm
First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm 02:43

Advisories: Red Flag Warning for the city and our northern suburbs from 10AM until 7PM

skycast-today-rt-new-2023-04-11t073719-132.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and rather mild with temps only falling to around 60 in the city with 50s and 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will remain warm with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-04-11t073722-902.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny and summer-like with highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be unseasonably warm again with highs in the 80s.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 7:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.