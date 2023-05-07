First Alert Weather: Sunshine gives way to showers tonight

Sunshine will gradually give way to more clouds as we head through the afternoon ahead of some showers tonight. Otherwise, it's another great outdoor day! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Heading into this evening, showers will work their way in and swing across the area. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. The wettest period looks to be from about 8 PM to 2 AM for the city, so just grab the umbrella if you'll be out late tonight. Not a big deal as amounts look very light.

A quick exit early Monday morning will lead to a nice day overall with highs again getting into the 70s. The shower risk on Tuesday has been trending southward, so rain chances after tonight for the week ahead look to be minimal at this point.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!