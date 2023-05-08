Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunny with highs in mid-to-upper 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Nice looking week ahead
First Alert Weather: Nice looking week ahead 02:43

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and warm again. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s... a taste of June. Some clouds make a comeback tonight, especially late. Temps will fall into the 50s and 40s. 

fa-today-right-13.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it looks like the area will get brushed by showers with the best coverage S&W of the city. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 60s.

fa-7-day-14.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking better with plenty of sunshine and highs closer to normal. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs well into the 70s. As for Friday, it will be even warmer with highs in the 80s. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 6:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.