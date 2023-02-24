First Alert Weather: Sunny, windy start to week; Temps start to dive
Alert: Yellow Alert Monday PM into Tuesday AM for a wintry mix with the potential for accumulating snow across parts of the area.
Forecast: Today will be partly to mostly sunny, cold and gusty with wind chills in the 30s... 20s by this afternoon. The winds subside tonight, but it will be very cold with wind chills falling into the teens and single digits.
As for tomorrow, snow showers push through with light accumulations (<1") possible in spots. Expect highs in the 30s... feels like the 20s.
Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s. A system will likely bring a wintry mix to our area Monday PM into Tuesday AM with the potential for accumulating snow across parts of the area, especially north.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.