First Alert Weather: Sunny start to work week, feels-like temps in the 20s

Alerts: Yellow Alert Thursday into Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, some snow well N&W and strong winds.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Expect highs near 40... feels like the 20s to around 30. Tonight will be rather cold with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens. As for tomorrow, it will be another cold one with highs near 40... feels like the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday remains dry and quiet with highs in the low 40s. Then our next system pushes in for Thursday and Friday. At this point it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday... perhaps a little snow well N&W... with pockets of heavy rain possible into at least the first half of Friday; a chance of snow is possible on the backside of the system as it exits.

Regarding winds, they have the potential to be even stronger than what we saw last week, especially into Friday, so wind advisories may need to be issued. After all that, the coldest air mass of the season settles in for the holiday weekend.