First Alert Weather: Sunny but slightly cooler Thursday; Look ahead for MDW forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler sunshine
First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler sunshine

Forecast: Today will be sunny, breezy and nearly 10 degrees cooler with highs only in the upper 60s. 

Tonight will be calmer, but chilly again with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and milder with highs in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. As for Monday (Memorial Day), it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 7:27 AM

