First Alert Weather: Sunny but cold, with feels-like temps in the 30s

Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday afternoon into Friday for rain, gusty winds and even some snow inland and N&W.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be sunny, but still cold. Highs will be around 40 again with wind chills in the 30s. Tonight will be another cold one with wind chills in the teens. As for tomorrow, it will remain cold with highs near 40... feels like the 30s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Our next rain/snow maker moves in Thursday afternoon and potentially lingers through the day on Friday. At this point it looks like mainly a rain event for the city with some mixing/snow inland and N&W. The bigger snowfall amounts should stay well N&W and up towards the Catskills with lighter accumulations as you head S&E towards the city.

CBS2

As far as rainfall goes, a reasonable estimate at this point would be .5-1.5" with potentially higher amounts. No major flooding is expected at this point, though some ponding on the roadways and isolated minor flooding can't be ruled out.