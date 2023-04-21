First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm Friday; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with a range of highs: 70s to the west, 50s to the east and upper 60s to around 70 in the city. We'll see more clouds tonight with perhaps some areas of fog. Temps will only fall into the 50s and 40s again.

On Saturday we'll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 70s. Then a line of organized showers/rain pushes thorough Saturday evening through early Sunday morning with some rumbles/downpours here and there. No flooding is expected at this time, though some ponding on the roadways is possible.

As for Sunday, after some early showers, expect partial clearing with a chance of showers into the afternoon, but mainly N&W.

Looking Ahead: Things look pretty quiet into the start of next week with temperatures running slightly below normal.