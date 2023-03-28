Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Stray showers stick around

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast: Today will be cooler with some stray showers followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 50s. Tonight will be a little colder with temps falling into the 30s in the city... 20s across some of our suburbs. 

Tomorrow will be brighter and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. As for tomorrow night, a line of rain/snow showers will race through around midnight, but little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly sunny, but brisk with highs only in the upper 40s... feels like the 30s and 40s. As for Friday, rain is likely, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 50s.

