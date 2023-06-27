First Alert Weather: Storms expected again this afternoon

Advisories: Flood Watch across western portions of our area from noon until midnight. Plus, high rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.

Forecast: After a generally quiet morning, showers/t'storms will fire up again anytime after midday. The severe threat isn't as great today, but strong storms that could lead to some flooding will be possible, especially west of the city.

Outside of all that, it will be another muggy one with highs in the upper 70s. Showers/t'storms linger into this evening and quiet down again overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers and rumbles of thunder are likely, but it looks like there's a very limited risk for any kind of severe weather.

Looking Ahead: We'll finally catch a break on Thursday with just a slight chance of showers. As for Friday, there's a 30% chance of showers/t'storms.