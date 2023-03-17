First Alert Weather: St. Patrick's Day forecast
Forecast: Today will be another mild day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect more clouds however, along with the chance of a few showers/sprinkles, mainly in the PM.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower around and lows in the 40s (30s in the 'burbs). The weekend shapes up with partly sunny skies for Saturday and highs in the low 50s.
Looking Ahead: As for Sunday, it'll be colder and blustery with temps back down into the low 40s, feeling more like the 30s.
Spring officially arrives on Monday at 5:24 PM. It's looking mostly sunny with a high temp around 50.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.