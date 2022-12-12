Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Snow gives way to cold, breezy Monday

First Alert Weather: Cold week ahead
Forecast: Clouds give way to breaks of sun, especially this afternoon. It will be cold and breezy with highs around 40... feels like the 30s. 

Tonight will be mostly clear and very cold with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens... perhaps some single digits wind chills well N&W. 

As for tomorrow, it will be sunny, but still cold. Highs will be around 40 again with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will remain cold with highs only near 40... feels like the 30s. 

Our next potential rain/snow maker moves in Thursday PM and potentially lingers through the day on Friday. At this point it looks like mainly rain for the city with some mixing/snow N&W.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:55 AM

