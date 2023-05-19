First Alert Weather: Slight warm-up heading into weekend; Rain chances Saturday

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and slightly warmer... upper 60s. Tonight won't be quite as chilly with increasing clouds and perhaps a shower south near daybreak.

CBS2

As for tomorrow into tomorrow night, we're expecting some rain/showers, but the most organized rain should stay east. Rainfall amounts will be up to and around .25" with over 1" possible east.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday is the better, warmer half of the weekend with highs in the 70s. Things remain quiet early next week with highs around normal.