Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix of rain, snow Wednesday into Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix Wednesday 02:44

Alerts: Red Alert this afternoon through early tomorrow morning for a wintry mix and rain with the biggest impact N&W due to some icing.

Note: If model trends continue, we may downgrade to a Yellow Alert for tomorrow morning.

fa-red-alert-new-21.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today starts dry with a wintry mix developing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s. 

skycast-winter-weather-alerts-1-1.png
CBS2

Tonight we'll see some rain/drizzle around the city with the wintery mix changing to plain rain across our northern suburbs; some frozen precipitation may linger well north. 

skycast-futurecast-snowfall-graf-2.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, expect some leftover rain/drizzle early with generally improving conditions through the day. It will be milder, too, with highs around 50.

skycast-futurecast-ice-euro.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, cold and gusty with wind chills in the 30s. Saturday will be cold with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-02-22t080527-938.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, there will be a leftover chance of precipitation in the morning with highs in the upper 40s.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.