First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Alerts: Red Alert this afternoon and evening for isolated strong thunderstorms.

Forecast: We're expecting near-record warmth today with a chance of showers and isolated t'storms this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s with 80s west and 60s/50s east. 

Showers/t'storms push through this evening with improving conditions thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny, breezy and nearly 20 degrees cooler. Expect highs around 60.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. As for Sunday (Easter), it will be sunny and near normal with highs in the 50s.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 8:27 AM

