First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms
Alerts: Red Alert this afternoon and evening for isolated strong thunderstorms.
Forecast: We're expecting near-record warmth today with a chance of showers and isolated t'storms this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s with 80s west and 60s/50s east.
Showers/t'storms push through this evening with improving conditions thereafter. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny, breezy and nearly 20 degrees cooler. Expect highs around 60.
Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. As for Sunday (Easter), it will be sunny and near normal with highs in the 50s.
