First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk expected to linger into Tuesday afternoon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert continues as rain keeps coming down
First Alert Weather: Red Alert continues as rain keeps coming down 02:37

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible.
Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.

Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. 

For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.

Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.

CBS New York Team
First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:45 AM

