First Alert Weather: Red Alert for morning commute, then sunshine this afternoon

Alert: Red Alert until 9 AM across our distant northern suburbs for leftover freezing drizzle and slick/slippery surfaces.

CBS2

Forecast: Much of the area will just be damp this morning with some leftover light rain and drizzle, but there may be some patchy freezing drizzle and slick/slippery spots across our distant northern suburbs. As for the remainder of the day, we'll see clearing midday into the afternoon with highs around 50.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 30s... 20s inland. As for tomorrow, it will be cold and breezy with perhaps a snow shower or two well north and west. Highs will be in the 40s with wind chills stuck in the 30s much of the day.

Looking Ahead: We'll remain in a cold pattern through the weekend with temperatures running 5-15 degrees below normal.