First Alert Weather: Rainy with unseasonably warm temperatures, highs in 50s

First Alert Weather: Rainy and unseasonably warm

Forecast

Today: Off and on showers/rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Periods of rain/drizzle. Areas of fog.

Tomorrow: Mainly early showers/rain. Highs around 50.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and still above normal with highs around 50.

Sunday: Rain likely with mixing/snow possible, especially N&W. Colder with highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.