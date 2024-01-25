First Alert Weather: Rainy with unseasonably warm temperatures, highs in 50s
Forecast
Today: Off and on showers/rain. Highs in the low 50s.
Tonight: Periods of rain/drizzle. Areas of fog.
Tomorrow: Mainly early showers/rain. Highs around 50.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and still above normal with highs around 50.
Sunday: Rain likely with mixing/snow possible, especially N&W. Colder with highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.
