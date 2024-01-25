Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Rainy with unseasonably warm temperatures, highs in 50s

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Off and on showers/rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Periods of rain/drizzle. Areas of fog.

Tomorrow: Mainly early showers/rain. Highs around 50.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and still above normal with highs around 50.

Sunday: Rain likely with mixing/snow possible, especially N&W. Colder with highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

CBS New York Team
First published on January 25, 2024 / 7:14 AM EST

