First Alert Weather: Rainy stretch here to stay, along with jump in humidity

Forecast: Temperatures have been holding steady in the mid to upper 60s, but humidity levels have started to rise. A few light showers are also around.

CBS2

Friday will see the chance of showers and storms gradually increasing throughout the day. The severe threat is on the low side, however any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain, which may lead to isolated flooding in areas with poor drainage.

CBS2

Not only will the chance of rain increase, so too will the humidity levels. We haven't really seen much humidity this year, so the uptick will be much more noticeable. Our high will be warmer than the last several days at 79. For tonight, intermittent showers will pivot through the region. Some will be heavy at times. It will be very muggy with a low of 70.

CBS2

Looking ahead: Saturday will be similar to today, with on and off showers & storms, a few peaks of sun, and high humidity. We'll hit a high of 81. Sunday will feature a bit more sun than Saturday, although the chance of showers will still be around.

CBS2

Nonetheless, it will not be a washout, nor should it impede the Pride march, as the rain looks to hold off till very late in the afternoon.