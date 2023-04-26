First Alert Weather: Rain chances for rest of week; Soaker expected Saturday

Forecast: We'll see isolated showers through the middle part of the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs will be around 60 again. Some showers work their way through tonight under mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly again with temps falling into the 40s... 30s across some of our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, we'll see some leftover showers in the morning followed by partly to mostly sunny skies the remainder of the day. Expect highs around 60.

Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Friday with rain likely late in the day. Expect highs around 60.

Then a round of more organized rain moves through Friday night through at least the first part of Saturday. This round has the potential to produce .5-1.5" with localized flooding not out of the question.