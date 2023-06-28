Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Pop-up showers possible; Air quality moderate

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Spotty showers still
First Alert Weather: Spotty showers still 02:47

Advisories: High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.

fa-rip-current-risk.png
CBS2

Notes: The Air Quality Index (AQI) is moderate this morning and will likely remain at moderate levels (51-100) through the end of the work week. Unhealthy levels (100+) are expected outside of our area across portions of western and central NY state.

jl-fa-aqi-forecast.png
CBS2

Forecast: The area looks to remain dry this morning with some passing pop-up showers this afternoon. Should any isolated thunderstorms develop, they will likely be non-severe and accompanied by some lightning, gusty winds and brief downpours.

jl-fa-severe-1-3.png
CBS2

Outside of all that, it will be warm and a little humid with highs around 80. The showers fizzle out this evening with decreasing humidity levels expected through dawn. As for tomorrow, it will be partly cloudy, hazy and a little less humid with highs in the 80s.

fa-7-day-7.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and hazy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the 80s again. As for this weekend, expect increasing humidity levels with showers/t'storms likely.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.