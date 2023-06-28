First Alert Weather: Pop-up showers possible; Air quality moderate

Advisories: High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.

Notes: The Air Quality Index (AQI) is moderate this morning and will likely remain at moderate levels (51-100) through the end of the work week. Unhealthy levels (100+) are expected outside of our area across portions of western and central NY state.

Forecast: The area looks to remain dry this morning with some passing pop-up showers this afternoon. Should any isolated thunderstorms develop, they will likely be non-severe and accompanied by some lightning, gusty winds and brief downpours.

Outside of all that, it will be warm and a little humid with highs around 80. The showers fizzle out this evening with decreasing humidity levels expected through dawn. As for tomorrow, it will be partly cloudy, hazy and a little less humid with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and hazy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the 80s again. As for this weekend, expect increasing humidity levels with showers/t'storms likely.