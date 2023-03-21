First Alert Weather: Pick of the week for 1st full day of spring

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60... feels like April. Tonight won't be quite as cold as last night with lows in the 40s and 30s.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll see more clouds with a very slight chance of showers. It will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mild and unsettled with some showers around and highs in the 60s.

CBS2

As for Friday, it will remain unsettled with a chance of showers and highs only in the 50s.