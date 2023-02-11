First Alert Forecast: Bright and chilly, temps reach 40s

Happy weekend! Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will gradually subside into the afternoon, making for a very nice and seasonable Saturday.

CBS2

High clouds will gradually move in from the south overnight with lows in the mid 30s around the city and 20s to the north and west.

As for Sunday, much of the daylight hours will be dry, although skies become mainly cloudy. By afternoon, some showers are possible to the south, moving closer to the city for the evening hours.

CBS2

We're getting grazed by an offshore storm, so the wettest areas will be to the south and east. Take the umbrella if you're headed out to any parties for the big game!

Locations farther north and west won't see much of anything, other than clouds.

CBS2

It's a quick exit as any leftover showers move away early Monday morning with sun returning.

CBS2

Temps will be in the upper 40s tomorrow, then we're back into the 50s again next week.