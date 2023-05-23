First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny with mild temperatures

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs around 70. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s and 40s.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little warmer with a late day chance of showers. Expect highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. As for Friday, it will be partly cloudy with highs around 70.