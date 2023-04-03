First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny Monday for pick of the week

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and about 10 degrees warmer with highs around 60. Tonight won't be as cold with temps only falling to around 50 in the city... 40s across our suburbs.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and even milder with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the 60s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: There's a slightly better chance of showers on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be the warmest and most active day of the week with showers (isolated t'storms) and highs in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be a bit cooler with highs around 60.