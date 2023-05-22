First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, mid-70s for most of week

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray shower N&W. It will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s.

CBS2

Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet with temps falling into the 50s and 40s. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs around 70.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will start dry, but a line of showers and iso'd t'storms will push through in the afternoon and late in the day. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the 70s. We dry out on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. As for Friday, there will be more clouds in the mix, but it should remain dry with highs around 70.