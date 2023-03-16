First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, highs in 50s for pick of the week
Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and calmer with highs in the 50s... pick of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold with lows in the 40s... 30s across our suburbs.
As for tomorrow (St. Patrick's Day), expect more clouds and a slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.
Looking Ahead: Saturday's trending drier with early showers followed by clearing. Highs that day will be in the low 50s.
As for Sunday, it will be blustery and colder with wind chills in the 30s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.