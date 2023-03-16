Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, highs in 50s for pick of the week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Pick of the week
First Alert Weather: Pick of the week 02:29

Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and calmer with highs in the 50s... pick of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold with lows in the 40s... 30s across our suburbs. 

skycast-today-rt-new-1.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow (St. Patrick's Day), expect more clouds and a slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.

skycast-saint-patricks-day-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday's trending drier with early showers followed by clearing. Highs that day will be in the low 50s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, it will be blustery and colder with wind chills in the 30s. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.