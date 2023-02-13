Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and mild, highs in mid 50s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, mild
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, mild 02:38

Alert: Yellow Alert for Thursday PM into Friday AM for some rain, which could be heavy at times.

fa-yellow-alert-new-28.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be brighter and milder with highs in the 50s... feels like early spring. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and breezy with feels like temps in the 30s and 20s. 

skycast-today-rt-new-83.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow (Valentine's Day), it will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 50s.

skycast-valentines-day.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: On Wednesday we'll see clouds give way to sun with highs around 60. Thursday gets off to a dry start with showers/rain in the afternoon and evening... highs around 60 again. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-02-13t073506-186.png
CBS2

As for Friday, expect morning rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures. 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 7:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.