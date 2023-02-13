First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and mild, highs in mid 50s

Alert: Yellow Alert for Thursday PM into Friday AM for some rain, which could be heavy at times.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be brighter and milder with highs in the 50s... feels like early spring. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and breezy with feels like temps in the 30s and 20s.

As for tomorrow (Valentine's Day), it will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: On Wednesday we'll see clouds give way to sun with highs around 60. Thursday gets off to a dry start with showers/rain in the afternoon and evening... highs around 60 again.

As for Friday, expect morning rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures.