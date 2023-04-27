First Alert Weather: Morning showers, partly sunny afternoon

Alerts:

Yellow Alert Saturday AM for rain (localized flooding) and breezy conditions.

Red Alert Sunday PM - Monday AM for potentially heavy rain (localized flooding) and gusty winds.

Forecast: We'll see some leftover showers through midday followed by mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies the remainder of the day. It will be cool again with highs only in the upper 50s. Tonight will be cool and quiet with lows around 50 in the city... 40s, distant 30s for our suburbs. Tomorrow will become cloudy with the better part of the day staying dry. Highs will be around 60. Then a round of more organized rain moves through tomorrow night through at least the first half of Saturday. This round has the potential to produce .5-1.5" with localized flooding not out of the question.

Looking ahead: Sunday will likely start dry, but rain will fill in later in the day and linger into at least early Monday morning. This round has the potential to bring heavy rain and gusty winds.