First Alert Weather: Morning showers for 1st full day of summer

Advisory: High rip current risk along NY/NJ beaches.

Forecast: Some showers push through the area today, but they'll be more of a nuisance than anything. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 60s... hardly feeling like the first full day of summer. We'll catch a break the first part of tonight with a few showers returning overnight.

As for tomorrow, expect scattered showers with perhaps a downpour or two. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Looking Ahead: Sct'd showers/t'storms are likely this weekend with the potential for localized flooding. It will be warm and sticky with highs around 80.