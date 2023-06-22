Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Morning showers for 1st full day of summer

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Showers to start the day
First Alert Weather: Showers to start the day 02:50

Advisory: High rip current risk along NY/NJ beaches.

fa-rip-current-risk-2.png
CBS2

Forecast: Some showers push through the area today, but they'll be more of a nuisance than anything. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 60s... hardly feeling like the first full day of summer. We'll catch a break the first part of tonight with a few showers returning overnight. 

fa-today-right-35.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, expect scattered showers with perhaps a downpour or two. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

fa-7-day-35.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sct'd showers/t'storms are likely this weekend with the potential for localized flooding. It will be warm and sticky with highs around 80. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 7:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.