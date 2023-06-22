First Alert Weather: Morning showers for 1st full day of summer
Advisory: High rip current risk along NY/NJ beaches.
Forecast: Some showers push through the area today, but they'll be more of a nuisance than anything. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 60s... hardly feeling like the first full day of summer. We'll catch a break the first part of tonight with a few showers returning overnight.
As for tomorrow, expect scattered showers with perhaps a downpour or two. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
Looking Ahead: Sct'd showers/t'storms are likely this weekend with the potential for localized flooding. It will be warm and sticky with highs around 80.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.