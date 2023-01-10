First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds; Tracking rain later this week

Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s again. The clouds will break up a little tonight with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak. As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Looking Ahead: We may very well get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity Thursday morning into the midday hours, especially N&W. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in later in the day on Thursday and into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with temperatures well above normal... 50s.