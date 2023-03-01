First Alert Weather: Mild Wednesday as unsettled stretch continues

CBS2

Alert: Yellow Alert late Friday afternoon into Friday night for snow, rain and some mixed precipitation with the potential for accumulating snow, especially N&W.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and a little milder with perhaps a stray PM shower or two north. Expect highs in the 40s. A little drizzle is possible tonight with more organized showers towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect morning showers with breaks of sun into the afternoon. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday starts dry, but snow/rain overspreads the area later in the day with the potential for accumulating snow, especially N&W, into the night. Little or no snowfall is expected in the city with up to an inch or two N&W before any changeover; several inches are possible up towards the Catskills. As far as rainfall goes, around 1" is expected with some minor flooding not out of the question.