First Alert Weather: Mild temps continue Thurs., rain expected this afternoon

Today: After a very mild Wednesday, temps did not drop much through the overnight. This will translate to another mild day on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, continuing our mild trend for this month. A 70 degree reading or two is also possible for interior sections of New Jersey.

Partly cloudy skies initially, will gradually cloud over as the morning progresses. By the afternoon, showers will infiltrate the region, becoming more intermittent by the evening commute.

Tonight: Thursday night will feature mostly cloudy skies, and a low of 56. Friday will begin mild with rain, before temperatures plunge in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times, with a possible rumble of thunder embedded in it, but should be ending in the early afternoon.

Our forecasted high in the low 60s will occur early in the day, while we will be in the upper 30s by 7 pm. It will also become blustery, with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. The strong winds will lead to wind chills in the teens and single digits.