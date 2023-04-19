First Alert Weather: Mild sunshine returns, with highs in low 60s

Advisories: Red Flag Warning from 11 AM - 8 PM for all of NJ.

Forecast: Clouds push through this morning with more sunshine back in the mix this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 60s. Tonight will remain quiet for the most part with lows around 50 in the city... 40s and 30s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, there's a slight chance of showers in the morning followed by mild sunshine in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80. As for this weekend, it looks like a round of organized rain pushes thorough Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.