Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Mild Monday before temperatures drop Tuesday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild Monday
First Alert Weather: Mild Monday 02:48

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild again with highs in the low 50s... feels like late March. A few showers push through tonight with perhaps a few snow showers off to our N&W. 

skycast-today-rt-new-78.png
CBS2

It will be colder, too, with temps falling into the 30s. As for tomorrow, there will be a leftover chance of rain/snow showers, but mainly in the morning and S&E. Otherwise, it will be a colder day with highs only in the 30s.

skycast-temp-trend-2-4.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a little colder with highs in the 30s. Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. 

jl-below-normal-1.png
CBS2

On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills on Saturday morning.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.