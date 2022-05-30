Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Memorial Day Weather Headlines

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Monday 5/30 Memorial Day forecast
First Alert Weather: Monday 5/30 Memorial Day forecast 02:43

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist 

Monday will be a hot one with plenty of sunshine, slightly more humid conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

It will be on the balmy side tonight with temps only falling into the low 70s in the city with 60s across our suburbs. 

As for tomorrow, it will be hotter and still a little humid with a couple of records in jeopardy. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s in the city, which would make it the hottest day of the season/year so far. 

Also worth mentioning, a few isolated storms will attempt to push through late in the day and in the evening. They look to be non-severe at this point, but some downpours and gusty winds will be possible.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be much cooler with a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. At this point it looks like the overall severe threat is greater N&W, but the potential is there for downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

