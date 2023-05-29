First Alert Weather: Memorial Day forecast looking warm and breezy, with highs near 80

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs near 80. Tonight will be clear and breezy with temps falling into the 50s with some 40s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, it will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the 70s.

As for Thursday and Friday, it will be more summer-like with highs in the 80s... some 90s inland.