First Alert Weather: Major warm-up ahead this week
Forecast: Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the 60s. Tonight won't be quite as cold with lows around 50 in city... 40s and 30s across our suburbs.
As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s.
Looking Ahead: It will remain warm on Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s again.
Thursday will be sunny and summer-like with highs in the low 80s. As for Friday, it will be unseasonably warm again with highs in the 80s.
