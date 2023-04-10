Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Major warm-up ahead this week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Major warm-up this week
First Alert Weather: Major warm-up this week 02:49

Forecast: Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the 60s. Tonight won't be quite as cold with lows around 50 in city... 40s and 30s across our suburbs. 

skycast-today-rt-new-2023-04-10t070459-152.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: It will remain warm on Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s again. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-04-10t070503-347.png
CBS2

Thursday will be sunny and summer-like with highs in the low 80s. As for Friday, it will be unseasonably warm again with highs in the 80s.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 7:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.